AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.19-11.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06. AbbVie also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.70-11.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a market perform rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.25.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $6.27 on Friday, reaching $138.93. 9,389,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $245.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.24. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

