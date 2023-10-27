Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,765 shares of company stock worth $1,494,368. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $509.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,122. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.23 and a 52-week high of $574.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $535.39 and a 200-day moving average of $476.73.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.