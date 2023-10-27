Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 18,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,515 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

