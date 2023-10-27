Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Purchases 174 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.06. 870,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,269,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.27. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

