Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,079,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11,616.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $347.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,681,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,698,895. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.81. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.08 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.