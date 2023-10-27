Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Two Point Capital Management Inc.

Two Point Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Amdocs makes up 1.7% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 156,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,511,000 after acquiring an additional 79,371 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 114,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after acquiring an additional 26,320 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,966,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.2 %

DOX opened at $79.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

