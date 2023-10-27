AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at DA Davidson

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair raised AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded up $17.75 on Friday, reaching $194.52. The company had a trading volume of 179,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.62. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $100.20 and a twelve month high of $207.40.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.63). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 31.03% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $147.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total transaction of $43,115.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,434.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,178,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,371,000 after purchasing an additional 42,573 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 428,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

