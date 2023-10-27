Arbitrum Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.17 Billion (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 27th. Arbitrum has a market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $235.33 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.91248347 USD and is down -4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 553 active market(s) with $373,770,394.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

