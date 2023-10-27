Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of AMBP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.25. 3,322,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.71.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 500.06%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.
