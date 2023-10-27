Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AMBP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.25. 3,322,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 500.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

