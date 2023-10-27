Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Two Point Capital Management Inc.

Two Point Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics comprises approximately 1.3% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,498,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,564,000 after purchasing an additional 826,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 376,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 466,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,312,000 after purchasing an additional 318,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARW stock opened at $112.18 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARW shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.67.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

