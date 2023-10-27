Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.24. The company had a trading volume of 893,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,110. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $174.45 and a 1 year high of $237.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.63.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,306.3% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,413.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AJG. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AJG

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.