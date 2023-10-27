Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the September 30th total of 3,740,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 542,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AESI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 16,708 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $341,177.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,703,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,787,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 16,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $341,177.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,703,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,787,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 8,640 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $179,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,658,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,409,849.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,984. Insiders own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AESI. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at $6,483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at $691,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $730,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Atlas Energy Solutions stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 325,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,235. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. Analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

