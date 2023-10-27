Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the September 30th total of 3,740,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 542,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AESI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atlas Energy Solutions
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AESI. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at $6,483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at $691,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $730,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.
Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance
Atlas Energy Solutions stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 325,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,235. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39.
Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. Analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Atlas Energy Solutions Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.
Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas Energy Solutions
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.