Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,026,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,337 shares during the period. Atmos Energy accounts for 1.5% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $119,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,649,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,627,000 after purchasing an additional 912,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,789,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,630,000 after purchasing an additional 303,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,542,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,023,000 after purchasing an additional 485,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.68. 106,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day moving average is $115.36. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.