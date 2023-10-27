Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up to $326.13

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $326.13, but opened at $343.24. Atrion shares last traded at $340.15, with a volume of 2,793 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st.

Get Atrion alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATRI

Atrion Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $425.92 and a 200-day moving average of $518.32.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.84 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.88%.

Atrion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Atrion by 0.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Atrion by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Atrion by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Atrion by 5.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Atrion by 24.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atrion

(Get Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.