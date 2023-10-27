AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Issues Earnings Results

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS.

AN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.54. 866,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,343. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $99.72 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.09 and a 200 day moving average of $148.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AN shares. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.57.

In related news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,207. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoNation news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,207. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,271 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,659 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,415,000 after buying an additional 70,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

