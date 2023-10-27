Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,414 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 124,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 111,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $100.31 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $99.48 and a one year high of $113.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.