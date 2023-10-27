Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.37.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 23,119,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,168,902. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $203.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

