Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 164.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,154 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $77,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,642,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,736,293,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,734,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,942 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546,946 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,802. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $264.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

