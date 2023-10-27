Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,398,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,465,000 after acquiring an additional 87,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $65,104,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIGI shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Shares of CIGI traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,877. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.67 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.16 and a 1-year high of $129.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.95.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 47.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

