Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $3.37 Million Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the first quarter worth $587,759,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RB Global by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.77. The stock had a trading volume of 98,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,515. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.82. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 117.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $839,960.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,087.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $839,960.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,087.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. O’day purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,911 shares of company stock valued at $412,150 over the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RBA. StockNews.com cut RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James raised shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

