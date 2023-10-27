Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Lowers Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $1,488,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 736.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 25,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ BIPC traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 681,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,963. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $25.66 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

