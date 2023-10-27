Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Purchases 6,480 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.91.

NYSE TECK traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.43. The company had a trading volume of 981,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 15.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

