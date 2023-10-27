Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Purchases 7,067 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 108.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,468,000 after acquiring an additional 241,380 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191,895. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.42 and a one year high of $78.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.