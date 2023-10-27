Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Reduces Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

DSGX traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.41. 19,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,947. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.09. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $143.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.95 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

