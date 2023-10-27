Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 0.6% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE WFC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.11. 3,518,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,613,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

