Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,867 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.0 %

ADSK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $233.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

