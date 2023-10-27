Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,794,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,052,805. The company has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $92.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

