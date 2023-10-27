Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Increases Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Rollins accounts for 1.7% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 1.4% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Rollins by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Rollins by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 0.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 49,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 3.5% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rollins news, Director Paul Russell Hardin purchased 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. 772,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,320. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 62.65%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

