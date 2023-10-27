Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 6.4% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 92.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,361. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.88.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

