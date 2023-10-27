Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 735 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,246 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.9% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $1,020,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $514.13. 974,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $234.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.73. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $574.40.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.11.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,368 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

