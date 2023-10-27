Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Stephens

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stephens from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank7 from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Bank7 Stock Down 1.0 %

Bank7 stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.37. 1,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,934. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 33.25%. Research analysts expect that Bank7 will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bank7

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $351,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,650,949.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 44.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank7

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank7 by 788.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 149,324 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 121.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 40,306 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Bank7 in the first quarter worth $571,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Bank7 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

