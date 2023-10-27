Bend DAO (BEND) Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Bend DAO has a market cap of $25.69 million and $121,774.19 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

