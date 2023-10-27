BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 26,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE BLK traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $603.05. 144,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,347. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $661.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $677.97. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.75 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

