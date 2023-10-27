Blue Water Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) Short Interest Update

Blue Water Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the September 30th total of 98,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Blue Water Biotech Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Blue Water Biotech stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.33. 50,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,794. Blue Water Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57.

Get Blue Water Biotech alerts:

Blue Water Biotech (NASDAQ:BWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blue Water Biotech will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Blue Water Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BWV

Blue Water Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Water Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing transformational therapies to address health challenges worldwide. The company owns ENTADFI, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Water Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Water Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.