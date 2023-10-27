Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Beer also updated its Q4 guidance to -($1.63)-$0.37 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $333.69.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Beer

Boston Beer Price Performance

SAM traded down $45.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $319.47. The company had a trading volume of 327,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,390. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.31. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $296.27 and a 12 month high of $420.83. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.27. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total transaction of $4,667,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amundi boosted its position in Boston Beer by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 302.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 14.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.