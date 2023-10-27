Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the September 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:BHF traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.64. The stock had a trading volume of 267,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,609. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.58. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 65.81% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

