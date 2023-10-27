Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 68.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 371,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,335 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 0.8% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $321,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Broadcom by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,828,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,453,583,000 after acquiring an additional 183,810 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.10 on Friday, reaching $830.85. 284,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,107. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $856.24 and a 200-day moving average of $805.99. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.36 and a 52-week high of $925.91.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

