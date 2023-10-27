Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.95-$6.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion. Carter’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.95-6.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

CRI traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $64.33. 1,728,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,208. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.05.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.87%.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $242,923.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 365.4% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Carter’s by 159.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

