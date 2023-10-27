Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 806,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,381,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CENX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $570.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $575.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.20 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 87.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,654,000 after buying an additional 4,927,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,860,000 after buying an additional 387,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,433,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after buying an additional 446,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,905,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,058,000 after buying an additional 727,150 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,411,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after buying an additional 25,083 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

