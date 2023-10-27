CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Stock Price Down 2%

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Free Report) was down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 20,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 79,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of C$49.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.65.

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated charcoal; CleanFyre, a solid biofuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

