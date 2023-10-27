Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.00- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.05-6.25 EPS.

Shares of GTLS stock traded down $36.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.12. 4,423,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,383. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $202.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 164.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

