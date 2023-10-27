Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Massachusetts Wealth Management’s 5th Largest Position

Massachusetts Wealth Management lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 3.2% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $8.37 on Friday, hitting $146.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,760,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,035,322. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $145.67 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $273.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.28). Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

