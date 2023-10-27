Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 21.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $347,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $7,427,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $124,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $124,249.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $91.28. 311,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,911. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day moving average is $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

View Our Latest Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.