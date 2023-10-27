Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHDN. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $109.98. 108,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,126. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $97.64 and a 52 week high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 52.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

