Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.
Comcast Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.93. 17,751,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,708,299. The stock has a market cap of $164.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48. Comcast has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 73.42%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
