COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. COPT Defense Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.39-$2.41 EPS.

Shares of CDP traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.95. 655,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,981. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. COPT Defense Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDP shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on COPT Defense Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

