Corning (NYSE:GLW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Corning updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.42 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.37-0.42 EPS.

GLW opened at $26.93 on Friday. Corning has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Corning by 70.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Corning by 563.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

