Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.23) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.69 billion. Corteva also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Corteva Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.82. 5,863,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,325. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.75. Corteva has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Corteva from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

