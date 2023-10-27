Craig Hallum Cuts The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Price Target to $12.00

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of SHYF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 165,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,099. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $397.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.89. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $34.10.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $225.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Dinkins bought 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,266.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,826.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Shyft Group news, Director Terri Pizzuto acquired 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,027.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,701. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Dinkins bought 3,150 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $49,266.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,826.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 1,501.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 57.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

