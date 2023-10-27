Crane Advisory LLC Has $54.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crane Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 15.7% of Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $379.09. 1,222,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,926,761. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $338.90 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.83 and a 200 day moving average of $397.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

